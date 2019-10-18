GoldTone

Reusable 8-12 Cup Basket Coffee Filter

$6.75

Buy Now Review It

FITS MOST MODELS - GoldTone Basket-style Mr. Coffee coffee filter with Solid bottom. Fits most Mr. Coffee 10-12 cup basket-style coffeemakers EASY TO CLEAN - This washable filter cleans easily under running water. Dishwasher-safe ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY - This BPA-Free Reusable golden-mesh filter helps conserve natural resources and protect the environment. These rigid plastic coffee filters are built to the highest standard. FULL FLAVOR - Lets the coffee flavor through for richer tasting coffee. MADE IN USA - GoldTone reusable Filters are precision crafted in the USA using surgical grade stainless-steel woven mesh