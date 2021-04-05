Lopww

Reusable 3m Adhesive Laptop Stand

💻MINI PORTABLE: Lopww mini portable laptop stand has a light and stylish appearance, its size is 59x54x4.3mm, only 29g weight. The laptop stand for desk not only exquisite and portable, also very convenient to carry. It is the best choice for business trip and work. 💻EXCELLENT HEAT DISSIPATION: The foldable laptop stand is light and invisible. It can separate the laptop from the table and only cover a small part of the bottom of the laptop, which can better improve the heat dissipation efficiency. 💻REPEATED USING: Vertical laptop stand using removable and reusable 3M adhesive, it can be separated and reattached multiple times with the same effective adhesive force without leaving any traces on the laptop. 💻ADJUSTABLE & ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The laptop holder is made of a special PU plus magnet combined material and automatic shaft structure. The angle can be adjusted according to different positions. The maximum load capacity is 22 lbs. And adjustable laptop stand's ergonomic design makes it more comfortable to use. 🥇PERFECT WARRANTY: The ergonomic laptop stand has a one-year warranty and a 30-day refund period. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We will reply you within 24 hours. Lopww Laptop Stand (Leather Black 2 Pack)