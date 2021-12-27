clr shop

Reunion Woven Throw Blanket

C$139.00 C$104.25

Buy Now Review It

At clr shop

Who said art is just for your walls? Wrap yourself in art with the Reunion Woven Throw Blanket featuring a surreal design of a tablescape. The color block style of this throw is surely unique, and works well to compliment any space. All of our woven throws can be used functionally or as art for your walls and furniture. Grab one now and elevate your space! All of our blankets are artist-designed and individually woven to order in the USA. Made from 100% cotton, with a multi-colored contrast fringe.