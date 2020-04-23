Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Jockey
Retro Stripe Hi-cut Panty
$11.50
$8.62
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohls
Need a few alternatives?
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini 6-pack
$60.00
$48.00
from
PACT
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Airism Ultra Seamless Bikini
$7.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Parade
Cheeky
$9.00
from
Parade
BUY
Hara The Label
Pumpkin Lena High Waist Undies
$32.15
from
Hara The Label
BUY
More from Jockey
Jockey
Modern Micro Seamfree® Cami Strap Bralette
$24.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Jockey
Bikini 3-pack
$22.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Jockey
Weave Capri
$26.99
$17.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Jockey
Jockey Retro Stripe Bralette
$24.00
$17.99
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
More from Intimates
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini 6-pack
$60.00
$48.00
from
PACT
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Airism Ultra Seamless Bikini
$7.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Jockey
Modern Micro Seamfree® Cami Strap Bralette
$24.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Gossard
Glossies Sheer Bra
$40.47
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted