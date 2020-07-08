Monki

Retro Ruffle Hem Dress

£35.00

At Monki

Get that retro look with this oversized dress, featuring a rounded neck, short sleeves, a front button closure and a long ruffle at the hem. Comes in green cotton with a subtle slub texture detail. • Oversized fit • Midi length • Rounded neck • Button placket • Dropped waist In a size S the chest width is 114 cm and the length is 111 cm. The model is 172 cm and is wearing a size S. Monki cares Better Cotton Initiative Thanks for supporting responsibly grown cotton, together with Monki. Read more about our partnership here.