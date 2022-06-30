Ganni

Retro Platform Flip Flops

$296.00 $207.00

The Details Conscious GANNI Retro platform flip flops Highlights black slip-on style open toe thong strap platform sole low block heel POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This brand measures the impact of every item they produce and supplies a Carbon Neutral Certification with each purchase, which measures the environmental impact of production and shows that they've covered the cost of making the carbon footprint neutral. Imported Composition lining: Fabric 100% outer: Fabric 100% sole: Rubber 100% Brand style ID: S1769