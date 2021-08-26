Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Dazey LA
Retro Mug
$14.00
$4.17
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Designed by Dazey LA in collaboration with Anthropologie, this mug adds retro-inspired vibes to your everyday coffees and teas.
Need a few alternatives?
Stardrops
The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
BUY
$8.47
$9.86
Amazon
Dazey LA
Retro Mug
BUY
$4.17
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Drop Cap Monogram Mug
BUY
$4.77
$12.00
Anthropologie
Thermos
Stainless King™ Flask 1.2l
BUY
£26.99
Thermos
More from Kitchen
Stardrops
The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
BUY
$8.47
$9.86
Amazon
Dazey LA
Retro Mug
BUY
$4.17
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Drop Cap Monogram Mug
BUY
$4.77
$12.00
Anthropologie
Thermos
Stainless King™ Flask 1.2l
BUY
£26.99
Thermos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted