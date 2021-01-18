eBay

Retro Mid Century Bamboo & Cane Occasional Side Chair

FOR SALE A Retro Mid Century Bamboo Side Chair … Great Looking Retro Bamboo Chair With Cane Weave Seat & Back ... In Good Used Condition Showing General Expected Signs Of Regular Use & Wear. Strong, Sturdy & Functional, No Loose Joints. Some Expected Surface Wear To The Varnish, Light Scuffs To Feet. No Breaks, Damage Or Loose Joints. Occasional Loose Splinters. Please See Pictures For Close Up Detail, Viewing Welcome, Alternatively Please Message For More Pictures. ... Measurements: 52cm Wide x 52cm Deep x 96cm High Seat Height Of 48cm