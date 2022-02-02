HUO JI

Retro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$49.99

❤ Vintage Style ▶ Unique round keycaps with a floating-key design in profile bring you a nostalgic feeling with the eye-catching retro aesthetic ❤ Outemu Innovative pluggable Blue Switches ▶ Custom mechanical switches designed for longevity, responsiveness, and durability. Mechanical keys with medium resistance, audible click sound, and tactile feedback. 50 million times keystroke test. Include 5 spare switches for replacement. ❤ Anti-ghosting 104 Keys, N-key rollover ▶ Allowing multi-keys to work simultaneously with high speed. Each key is controlled by independent switch, let you enjoy high-grade games with fast response. ❤ Programable full RGB backlighting ▶ you can program all of the keys to be the same color/what color you want with no driver needed. 10 RGB Backlighting mode with Fn+Ins. There is a solid color backlit mode. Double-shot injection molded keycaps for crystal clear backlighting. ❤ Top Quality ▶ Metal and ABS construction, Gold plated USB connector,Double-shot-molded ABS keycaps, stand up to hardcore gaming ➽ A Fusion of Retro Style and Modern Design a retro mechanical keyboard, combining retro aesthetics with contemporary state-of-the-art functionalities ➽RGB LED Backlit Chroma Dimmable FN+INS: 10 blacklight mode, make a beautiful sight on your desk. Press FN+1-5 to the fixed game mode, then press FN+HOME to set color of each key with no driver needed ➽ N-key Rollover Anti-ghosting 104 keys. Each key is controlled by an independent switch, giving you very accurate response even when hitting multiple keys at the same time. Ideal for gamers, typist... ➽ Blue Switches With DIY blue switches, it delivers a clicky and tactile feedback, sensitive and responsive. All keys support switch DIY replacement. ➽ Full key design With numeric keys, it is convenient for you to work for office. ➽ Function Shortcuts Key It is accessible to calculator, email, web browser, volume, media etc by pressing FN+F1-F12. ➽ Wide Compatibility It is compatible with Windows 10,Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS X, Windows XP, Windows VISTA, etc. ➽ Feature: Metal base, high quality ABS material, non slip design, splash proof and durable. Keycap:Double shot injection mold for durable keycaps Key durability: Up to 50 million clicks Key profile:4.0+/-0.2MM Key strength:60+/-15g Key Switch Type: Blue Mechanical Switches 1.8m bold USB cable is detachable and replaceable and has a nice three way channel to route the cable left, up, or right ➽ Package content 1x mechanical keyboard 1x user manual 1x keycap puller 5x switches (under the front part of the box with the cable) 1x switch puller ✉ If the item has any quality problem, feel free to contact us. We will try our best to fix it.