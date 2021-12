MAC

Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour is a liquid lipstick that provides pigment-soaked color in a velvety, mattest-matte finish. Benefits Immediate and 8-hour moisture Color wears evenly and smoothly, 8 hours Provides Stay-true color, 8 hours Non-feathering, non-bleeding Formulated Without Oil Phthalates Paraben Retinyl Palmitate Mineral Oil Petrolatum Formaldehyde Polyethylene Hydroquinone Triclosan Coal Tar Toluene