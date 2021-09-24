United States
Hanky Panky
Retro Lace Half Cup Bralette
$66.00
Product Details Manufactured in the USA Channel your inner pin up girl with one of our favorite styles from the Retro Lace Collection, the peekaboo Half Cup Bralette. • Unlined half-cup bralette in our retro lace • Soft bralette with light support; fits A-C cups best • Adjustable straps • No back closure – slips on over the head • Body: 79% Nylon, 21% Spandex, exclusive of trim. • Care: hand wash in cool water with mild detergent and dry flat or hang to dry