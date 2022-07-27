Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Hanky Panky
Retro High Waist Thong
$23.00
$16.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$27.00
Bare Necessities
Torrid
Cotton Boyshort Panty
BUY
$11.60
$12.90
Torrid
Auden
Cotton Boy Shorts With Lace Waistband
BUY
$5.00
Target
Adore Me
Romi Cheeky Plus
BUY
$24.95
Adore Me
More from Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
Regular Rise Lace Thong
BUY
$16.90
$22.00
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky
Confetti Low Rise Thongs - Pack Of 3
BUY
$22.46
$29.95
Nordstrom Rack
Hanky Panky
Retro High Waist Thong
BUY
$16.90
$23.00
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky
Original Rise Thong
BUY
$24.00
Nordstrom
More from Intimates
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$27.00
Bare Necessities
Torrid
Cotton Boyshort Panty
BUY
$11.60
$12.90
Torrid
Auden
Cotton Boy Shorts With Lace Waistband
BUY
$5.00
Target
Adore Me
Romi Cheeky Plus
BUY
$24.95
Adore Me
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted