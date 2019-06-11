The MoDRN Glam Circular Mauve Decorative Pillow perfectly combines elements of modern and retro design. This plush, oversized circular floor pillow features a stunning look and soft texture. A removable cover in easy-care polyester makes spot cleaning a breeze, and a poly fill ensures a plump, full shape. The deep mauve color gives this premium pillow a touch of glamour amidst the retro design elements, and a button at the center anchors the look. As a part of the MoDRN Collection, this piece is designed with quality and affordability in mind. Pair this lavish floor pillow with other featured pieces from the MoDRN Retro Glam Collection to create a revamped, bewitching space. The MoDRN Retro Glam CollectionThe exclusive MoDRN Retro Glam Collection reimagines Art Deco shapes with retro 1960s and'70s Miami-esque designs, bringing them into the present day for fresh, contemporary furniture and decor. Brushed metals, touchably plush fabrics, marble veining, and fresh colors work in concert to create must-have luxe at just-right prices.