Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Coach
Retro Floral Print Slip Dress
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Coach
Darkly romantic, this sleeveless V-neck dress features a nostalgic floral print, jacquard insets and lace trim. Stone-encrusted patches and zipper hardware add downtown vibe.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Plunging V-cut Jumpsuit
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
True Violet
Velvet Square Neck Midi Boydon Dress With Pephem In Gre
$94.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Genuine People
Slip On Silk Dress
$195.00
from
Genuine People
BUY
DETAILS
Genuine People
Slip On Silk Dress
$195.00
from
Genuine People
BUY
More from Coach
DETAILS
Coach
Ditsy Floral Paisley Print Midi Dress
$355.96
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
£295.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Coach
Harper Loafers
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Harper Loafers
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted