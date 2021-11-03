United States
Galanz
Retro Bebop Blue Convection Toaster Oven
$49.88
At Walmart
The Galanz 0.9 Cu. Ft., 1500 Watt Retro Toaster Oven in Bebop Blue makes cooking and reheating simple, quick, and convenient. This thoughtfully engineered toaster oven offers 8 cooking functions including; Toast, Bake, Broil, Warm, Roast, Pizza, Dehydrate and Convection. The fun Retro design brings back a look and feel of the fabulous old days, adding style yet function to any kitchen, home office, dorm room or rec room. Includes wire rack, baking pan and crumb tray.