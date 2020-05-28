Dixperfect

Retro 80s/90s Inspired High-cut, Low-back One Piece Swimsuit

TRENDY HIGH CUT SCOOP NECK ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT-Front low neckline,low back,double Lined comfor.NO PADDING CUPS.Minimal coverage bottom,cut high to elongate your legs and accentuate your waist & who doesn't love a lil side boob WEAR AS A BODYSUIT/JUMPSUIT DAILY-Versatile enough to pair with a pair of jeans of skirt for a night out. WHY NOT? BE THE ENVY OF ANY OCCASIONS-Wear this Sexy Swimwear and be the envy of any pool party.Suitable for swimming also SHINY FABRIC-OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 CERTIFICATED FABRIC-Made of 82% nylon and 18% spandex PLEASE CONSIDER TO ORDER SIZE UP : 1.Long Torso. 2.D/DD CUP. 3.Prefer more coverage for neckline and bottom. Because sizing and cut will vary between brands.If you are between sizes or need assistance selecting the proper size, please CONTACT US ABOUT ME 2017-2018 TRENDY COLORS 82% Nylon/18% Spandex Full Lined ,not see through No Pads Style:Retro Sexy One Piece SIZE&FIT(Unit:Inch) Please confirm your size with our size chart IN THE PICTURE for best fit Please check the size chart before order and Feel free to contact us if you have any questions about the size and fit. We recommend that taller individuals above average height (170cm+) purchase a size up to allow for the body length Package Included: 1x One-piece swimsuit with Dixperfect Packing Warmth Warning 1. Please check the size details carefully before you purchase. If you have problem about the size, please feel free to contact us. 2. Please allow 2-3cm size difference because of the manual measurement. 3. The colors of actural items may slightly vary from the images due to different monitors. 4. It is better to hand gently wash the items by cold water, don't bleach, hang dry, and low iron. About Dixperfect: We are a professional apparel seller, we are comitted to provide you with the best goods and service. Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any question, our customer service team will be honored to serve you.