Dunelm

Retro 1.7l 3kw Yellow Jug Kettle

£40.00

At Dunelm

Overview • Capacity: 1.7L / 7 cups • 360 degree swivel base • Removable lid • Removable, washable water filter • Power on indicator This Dunelm Retro Jug Kettle bring a quirky stylish design to any kitchen setting, it’s unique stylish finish brings a pop of colour to the kitchen and the generous 1.7 litre capacity makes it possible to boil up to 7 cups at a time, perfect for bigger families. Featuring a 360 degree swivel base makes this kettle suitable for right and left handed users suitable for use for all family members. This kettle also has an integrated temperature gauge and a water level gauge with cup marks making filling the kettle easier to get accurate. The removable water filter makes for quick and easy cleaning at home to help make your kettle last longer. Featuring a power on indicator this kettle is great for low light settings, and contains cord storage to help keep the work top safe and tidy. This kettle is also available in the colours seafoam and cream and has matching appliances such as a toaster and microwave to create a whole new kitchen set. Supplied with a two year guarantee.