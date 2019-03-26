Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams Retried Hair Pin in Retired. Ashley Williams launched her eponymous label in 2013. One of Britain’s most talked about young designers, she made her British Fashion Council NEWGEN debut presenting her first solo runway show at London Fashion Week in 2015. Blending dark humour and tweet-ready slogans, Ashley William's rebellious line is partly inspired by Punk and Hardcore music. Incorporating idiosyncratic details via embroidery and abstract patterns, the London designer is fast becoming a favourite amongst the fashion community. - 100% Metal Hair Clips - Set of Two Metal Hair Clips - Transparent Czech Crystal 'Retired' Text Detailing - Size 3.5” Length