Retreat Z Bra In Mint

A wired, non pad style made in mint green, stretchy lace fabric with a soft tulle net liner, silver metal hardwear and our signature J hook which adapts the straps to make a racer back. The fit and shape of this bra is based on our notoriously good Waves Z bra. Charlotte is wearing size 30F.