F'Lint

Retractable Lint Roller + Refills

$11.50

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Details Remove lint in a flash with this retractable, compact roller. Colorful and portable, it’s perfect for travel or touch-ups on the go. Twist the base to reveal the retractable roller, then pop it back in when you’re done. The refillable sheets stay sticky until the next time you need them. Material: 100% plastic Retractable, refillable lint roller with easy-peel, extra sticky refill and soft-touch exterior Includes one refill inside device with 30 reusable tear-off adhesive sheets, plus set of 2 refills with 30 sheets in each. 90 sheets total To change refill, pull off empty roller & cap, push on new refill until it snaps Great for travel