Garden of Wisdom RetiStar Retinol Serum contains 1% RetiSTAR™ Stabilized Retinol, a highly effective substance for resurfacing skin; for providing antioxidant protection and to help cell renewal without irritation which helps to protect skin against visible signs of ageing. Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, belongs to the group of compounds called retinoids and is one of the most important compounds for the appearance of skin. Retinol works to enhance cell turnover and its small molecular structure ensures that this effect takes place both on the surface of skin and in the dermal layer. The skin regenerates itself throughout the depth; the epidermis and dermis grow thicker and skin becomes more elastic. This reduces wrinkles and lines in number, area, length and width. Retinol is sensitive to light, heat, heavy metals and oxygen. RetiSTAR™ is a stable form of retinol in a dispersion containing tocopherol, sodium ascorbate and PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil in caprylic/capric triglycerides to ensure maximum effectiveness. Conventional retinol creams and serums flood the skin with retinol which can cause skin sensitivities. With lower concentrations, skin sensitivity is not an issue however the results are not as dramatic. Garden of Wisdom’s Retinol Serum delivers high strength retinol in a liposome base for a more targeted delivery which dramatically improves the visible signs of ageing with minimal irritation. Retinol Serum Benefits: Contains 1% RetiSTAR™ Stabilized Retinol Softens fine lines and wrinkle