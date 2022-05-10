Murad

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Mask Single

Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks was created with skincare expert Dr. Zion Ko. This premium extra-large eye mask delivers an instant boost of retinol to virtually erase lines, visibly firm and leave eyes looking ultra-refreshed. Benefits Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks was created with skincare expert Dr. Zion Ko. This premium extra-large eye mask delivers an instant boost of retinol to virtually erase lines, visibly firm and leave eyes looking ultra-refreshed. Blue Agave Extract Visibly firmsand reduces appearance of wrinkles in minutes.Visibly firmsand reduces appearance of wrinkles in minutes Bio-cellulose mask Derived from hydrating coconut water; boosts ingredient delivery and efficacy Features Dr. Zion Ko is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician and eye mask fanatic whose videos on social media - from debunking trends to honest product reviews - have made her a favorite among legions of beauty addicts. An immigrant from South Korea, Dr. Zion's videos also feature frequent cameos of her Korean mom, who is living proof that sunscreen, facial massages and a good skincare routine work. Clinical Results 80% showed immediate measured improvement in crow's feet lines and wrinkles* 70% showed immediate measured reduction of under-eye puffiness* 93% agree that firmness around the eye area is visibly improved** 97% agree that the formula feels gentle around the eye area** 97% agree that the eye area is smoother** 100% agree that the eye mask is comfortable to wear and stayed put** 93% agree that the eye area looks refreshed and hydrated** *Clinically proven results based on expert grading, conducted on 30 participants, ages 35-65, after one 15-minute application. **Based on a clinical study of 30 participants, ages 35-65, after one 15-minute application.