Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Paula's Choice
Retinol Skin-smoothing Body Treatment
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
Need a few alternatives?
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios 60 Cooling Water-lotion Sunscreen
BUY
$37.99
DermStore
Exuviance
Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm
BUY
$29.00
Ulta
CeraVe
Foot Cream With Salicylic Acid
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
Kopari
Ultra Renewal Retinol Body Cream
BUY
$42.00
Ulta
More from Paula’s Choice
Paula's Choice
Retinol Body Treatment
BUY
£33.00
Cult Beauty
Paula's Choice
Hyaluronic Acid Booster
BUY
$47.20
$59.00
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
£28.00
£35.00
Cult Beauty
More from Body Care
Naturium
Retinol Body Lotion
BUY
$25.49
Target
Naturium
Glow Getter Hydrating Body Wash
BUY
$15.99
Target
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios 60 Cooling Water-lotion Sunscreen
BUY
$37.99
DermStore
Exuviance
Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm
BUY
$29.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted