At skinSense

Details Formulated with a highly active, double encapsulation of pure Retinol, this concentrated serum is the perfect match for a mature skin which is beginning to show the tell-tale signs of ageing. If you’re finding that fine lines and wrinkles have taken up residence and uneven skin tone is making you camera shy, turn to this 0.3% concentration of active Retinol in a long-lasting Lamellar formulation. Retinol (also known as Vitamin A) is an ingredient which stimulates the skin into promoting new cell renewal and strengthens collagen production; restoring the skin's youthful bounciness. RETINOL: An active concentration of 0.3% provides a powerful but protected dose of active Retinol into the skin - the perfect dose for both those who are new to Retinol products, as well as veterans of hard-hitting skincare ingredients looking for an every-day product. By stimulating new cell turnover, discolouration and pigmentation fades and skin is left feeling smoother and more supple. LAMELLAR: The skinSense Retinol Serum is not only effective for its active ingredients, but is formulated with a ground breaking Lamellar Structure technology. Lamellar structures form an invisible film around the active ingredients and ensure an efficient delivery into the skin's system - locking in those anti-ageing benefits and prolonging the presence of Retinol in the skin throughout the day and night. Retinol is a highly active, powerful ingredient. With this in mind it’s important to make sure that sunscreen is applied after application, if exposed to the sunlight directly after use.