The Ordinary

Retinol Serum 1% In Squalane

$7.00

The Ordinary Retinol Serum 0.5% in Squalane helps to address visible signs of aging, including photo-damage, dark spots and wrinkles. This powerful, water-free solution contains 1% pure retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, which has been scientifically proven to reduce signs of skin aging. This retinol serum is also suitable for targeting the appearance of acne, as it helps to refine pores, reduce the appearance of pigmentation, and improve skin texture. The Ordinarys retinol is suspended in a solution of squalane which helps to reduce irritation and inflammation caused by retinol treatment. Squalane is an antioxidant ingredient which protects skin from UV damage and other environmental forms of pollution such as smoke and car fumes. It also helps to keep skin moisturized and has anti-aging properties due to its ability to plump and firm skin. It is important to note that retinol usage can cause significant irritation, peeling, and redness. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you try something with a lower concentration of retinol, before using those of higher strengths. Retinoid products can also increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight, so extra caution should be taken when applying sunscreen. This formula is free from water, alcohol, silicone, nuts, gluten, and soy. It is also vegan and cruelty-free.