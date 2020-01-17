Shani Darden Skin Care

Retinol Reform

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shani Darden

Retinol Reform has become the go-to serum my clients swear by because it treats multiple concerns from fine lines and wrinkles, to uneven tone, dullness, and blemishes. It boosts collagen and improves cell turnover without the drying effects of many other retinol products. This formula also has lactic acid, which helps to brighten and smooth skin, so you get both immediate benefits and long-term results. It’s an essential treatment for glowing, youthful-looking skin.