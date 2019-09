Indeed Labs

Retinol Reface Retinol Skin Resurfacer

£19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, is considered to be one of the most effective ingredients in helping to reduce the appearance of visible signs of ageing. retinol reface™ contains not one but 3 forms of retinol to help deliver softer, smoother looking skin, while targeting the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet.