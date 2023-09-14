Boost Lab

Retinol Night Renewal Serum

Regular ol’ beauty sleep not cutting the mustard of late? Give it a BOOST with an overnight renewal serum that smooths away fine lines, evens the look of skin and nourishes as it goes. Reckon’ you’re ready to rock with retinol but not sure where to start - BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum does the thinking for you with this epic-overnight-treatment that brings the beauty back to your sleep. What are the benefits of BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum? Helps reduce the appearance of ageing Helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles Evens the look of skin tone and texture Hydrates and nourishes Stimulates collagen production Sulfate, paraben, fragrance, oil and cruelty-free. What are the key ingredients in BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum? Retinol and Granactive Retinoid - two different forms of Vitamin A to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, stimulate collagen production to plump the look of skin, and promote cell turnover Bisabolol - to help reduce the look of redness Aloe Vera - to hydrate, calm and soothe dry or sensitive skin. What skin type and concern is BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum suitable for? Those concerned with the signs of ageing, including fine lines and wrinkles, dehydration and dull or uneven skin tone will be able to enjoy the benefits of this overnight serum. As this serum is oil-free, all skin types can enjoy BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum, although those with sensitive skin should look to introduce this serum more slowly into their regular nighttime routine. How do I use BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum? After cleansing your skin, apply 2-3 drops to your face and neck and massage well. Follow with your favourite moisturiser or hydrator. As the use of retinol can increase your sensitivity to sun, we recommend daily use of an SPF, to protect your skin against the damaging effect of the sun. We would also recommend keeping the use of BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum to the evenings only. Which other BOOST LAB serums should I pair with BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum? If anti-ageing and specifically fine lines and wrinkles are your key concern, consider using BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum as your day serum, and pairing it with the BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum for the use in the evenings, and BOOST LAB Bio-Active Eye Reset Serum to target your eye area morning and evening.