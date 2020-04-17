RoC

Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Crème

Reveal younger-looking skin and visibly reduce wrinkles with Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Wrinkle Crème. This intensive hydrating moisturizer is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles in one week with continued improvement each week thereafter. Its advanced anti-wrinkle formula delivers smoother and more radiant skin after one week, smooths under eye wrinkles after four weeks, and visibly Reduces deep wrinkles and dark spots after eight weeks. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the anti-wrinkle cream also adds line-plumping moisture to help your skin look replenished and leave it deeply hydrated for 24 hours. RoC technology ensures the hydrating retinol formula will not lose its effectiveness in the jar. And thanks to its oil-free and non-comedogenic formula, this anti-aging treatment smooths the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines without clogging your pores.Rejuvenating retinol formula reveals radiant, smoother-looking skin after just one week clinically proven to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in one week hydrating wrinkle treatment smooths the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots breakthrough roc technology ensures the retinol formula will not lose effectiveness in the jar.Oil-free. Non-comedogenic.