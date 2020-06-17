RoC

Retinol Correxion Anti-aging Eye Cream Treatment

$19.00

RETINOL EYE CREAM: Address the 3 key signs of eye aging—puffiness, dark circles & wrinkles—with one hard-working cream that's clinically proven to visibly rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eyes. PROVEN RESULTS: With pure RoC Retinol & our exclusive mineral complex, this hypoallergenic cream was designed for dramatic results but gentle enough for daily use. Make your eyes look 10 years younger! ANTI-AGING FORMULAS: Whether you're looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow's feet, uneven skin tone or dry skin, we have an anti-aging formula that's right for you. SCIENCE & BEAUTY: We produce a wide array of skin care products & treatments including moisturizers, cleansers, serums, skin tone & wrinkle regimens & creams for eyes, neck, décolleté & much more! SKIN CARE INNOVATION: Our products are recognized by beauty industry leaders & dermatologists for their best-in-class effectiveness. We continue to research & innovate new formulas for healthier skin. Product Description Specially formulated for the delicate eye area, it visibly reduces wrinkles around the eyes and crow's feet in 12 weeks. In addition, it evens out dark circles and reduces puffiness in 4 weeks Amazon.com Fight the look of deep wrinkles with RoC RETINOL CORREXION Eye Cream. Specially formulated for the delicate eye area, Retinol CORREXION Eye Cream visibly reduces wrinkles around the eyes and crow's feet in 12 weeks. In addition, it evens out the appearance of dark circles and reduces the appearance of puffiness in four weeks. Usage Tips Apply the formula in small dots around the eye area and gently smooth until thoroughly absorbed. Use alone or under makeup in the morning and/or evening. How Can RoC RETINOL Improve My Skin? Retinol is one of the most effective ingredients for reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. When you are young, your skin cells continuously renew themselves, which keeps your skin looking smooth. As time passes, however, your skin's ability to renew itself gradually slows down. Sk