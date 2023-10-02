Glo Skin Beauty

Retinol + C Smoothing Peel In A Box

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glo Skin Beauty

Restore skin’s radiance and power up your skin smoothing with this professional-level Retinol + C Smoothing Peel. Bringing the treatment room to your bathroom, this full service, single-use peel kit contains everything you need to perform the perfect peel, suitable for all skin tones and types. Exfoliating, refining, and balancing the complexion, skin feels conditioned and looks visibly brighter, boosting the effects of your serums and moisturizers. At Level 1 this is the ideal intro to at-home peel treatments. If you’re ready to take your treatments to Level 2 and don’t have sensitive skin, try GlyPro AHA Resurfacing Peel. Peel-Time: 30 minutes Down-Time (due to peeling, sloughing, or redness): 0-5 days Key Benefits: Brightening: Vitamin C, niacinamide and hydroxy acids visibly brighten and improve skin clarity Smoothing: Pro-level exfoliation via retinol and hydroxy acids visibly improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores. Clarifying: Balances skin to improve tone and texture retaining skin’s moisture-levels. Peel In A Box Kit Includes: Hydra-Bright AHA Cleanser Sample Packette Glycolic Resurfacing Cleanser Sample Packette Pro 5 Liquid Exfoliant Beta-Clarity BHA Drops Barrier Balm Retinol + C Peel Boost (2) 2x2 Gauze Pads Mask Cup (2) Tissue (2) Cotton Swabs Mask Brush