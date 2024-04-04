Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Paula's Choice
Retinol Body Treatment
£33.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
CCS
Cream For Dry And Callused Feet
BUY
£8.99
Boots
O'Keeffe's
Healthy Feet Exfoliating Moisturising Foot Cream
BUY
£10.50
Boots
CeraVe
Sa Renewing Foot Cream
BUY
£7.60
£9.50
Sephora
Bondi Sands
Sunscreen Lotion Spf 50+ Fragrance Free
BUY
£8.99
Boots
More from Paula’s Choice
Paula's Choice
Hyaluronic Acid Booster
BUY
$47.20
$59.00
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
£28.00
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Paula's Choice
Resist Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
More from Body Care
Jessica
Pedicure Foot File
BUY
£4.00
LookFantastic
Boots
Foot Pumice Stone
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Brushworks
Ceramic Foot File
BUY
£3.99
Amazon
CCS
Cream For Dry And Callused Feet
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted