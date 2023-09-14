La Roche-Posay

Retinol B3 Anti-ageing Serum

$71.95 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

General Information RETINOL B3 Serum is an anti-ageing serum with pure retinol to resurface and renew the look of fine lines, deep wrinkles and dark spots. Designed for sensitive skin without compromising on efficacy. RETINOL B3 Serum is an anti-ageing serum with pure retinol to visibly resurface and renew the look of fine lines, deep wrinkles and improve dark spots caused by photo-ageing. Designed for sensitive skin without compromising on efficacy. The scientifically proven formula contains a complex of Pure Retinol with instant release for high efficacy and Gradual Retinol with progressive release for optimal tolerance. The result is visibly smoother skin with a renewed complexion. Proven efficacy: - After 1 week skin appears smoothed, nourished and soft - After 4 weeks skin is firmer, wrinkles look visibly reduced - After 8 weeks 19% reduction of fine lines 0% Preservatives and Alcohol Size: 30mL KEY FEATURES • Targets fine lines and wrinkles • Improve appearance of uneven skin texture and tone • Vitamin B3 to soothe and keep skin soft, plump & supple by improving moisture retention • Intense hydration • Helps restore skin's precious moisture barrier Ingredients 609971 30 - INGREDIENTS: AQUA/WATER/EAU, GLYCERIN, CYCLOHEXASILOXANE, ALCOHOL DENAT., PENTYLENE GLYCOL, NIACINAMIDE, DIMETHICONE, GLYCINE SOJA OIL/SOYBEAN OIL, PPG-6-DECYLTETRADECETH-30, SODIUM HYALURONATE, RETINOL, ADENOSINE, AMMONIUM POLYACRYLOYLDIMETHYL, TAURATE, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, CITRIC ACID, TRISODIUM ETHYLENEDIAMINE DISUCCINATE, XANTHAN GUM, POLYSILICONE-11, RETINYL PALMITATE, TOCOPHEROL, PHENOXYETHANOL, PARFUM/FRAGRANCE. (CODE F.I.L.:B244833/1) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply after cleansing, fill dropper with serum and apply 3-4 drops in the evening on face and neck. Always use in conjunction with a moisturiser and sunscreen.