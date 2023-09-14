The Ordinary

The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane is a water-free solution that contains 1% pure Retinol, an ingredient that can reduce the appearances of fine lines, of photodamage and of general skin ageing. This high-strength formula should be considered an advanced form of anti-ageing treatment, and generally should not be started without first transitioning from a lower-strength retinol. To learn more about how to navigate this brand, click here to read our skincare guide on The Ordinary. What are the benefits of The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane? High-strength formula is suitable for use by those with advanced visible signs of ageing. The hydrating base of Squalane provides a comforting medium for the high-potency treatment. Suitable for use by those with normal to dry or very dry skin. Can assist in the visible signs of ageing, including fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin texture and tone. Water-free, alcohol-free and silicone-free to ensure the potency and stability of the retinol formulation. Nut-free and gluten-free to counter common allergens. Cruelty-free and vegan. Who should use The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane? The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane should be used by those with advanced visible signs of ageing, who have previously used a lower-strength retinol and are looking to move on to something over higher potency. Because of the squalane base, it's best suited to those with normal to dry skin types. What Retinols from The Ordinary are available as alternatives? The Ordinary’s portfolio of retinoids includes the following formulations: Granactive Retinoid 2% in Squalane (Moderate Strength, No Irritation) Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane (High Strength, No to Low Irritation) Retinol 0.2% in Squalane (Low Strength, Moderate Irritation) Retinol 0.5% in Squalane (Moderate Strength, High Irritation) Retinol 1% in Squalane (High Strength, Very High Irritation) What should I look out for when first implementing The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane into my routine? Retinol can cause significant irritation, redness and peeling, especially around the eyes and mouth, in the early stages of treatment while skin builds tolerance. If you have not used high-strength retinol formulas in the past, we strongly recommend that you start your retinol regimen with our Retinol 0.2% in Squalane and adjust to higher strengths of Retinol 0.5% in Squalane and Retinol 1% in Squalane as your skin builds tolerance. You will achieve the same end results without the unpleasant redness and peeling along the way. Note: Water can affect the stability of retinol. Additionally, plant oils in retinol formulations can trigger lipid peroxidation and can impair retinol integrity. This formula does not contain water, silicones, plant oils or alcohol. Caution: Retinoids can make the skin more sensitive to UV radiation. Sun protection is particularly important when using retinoids. This product must not be used in conjunction with other retinoids including retinol or retinoic acid. This product is not a treatment for acne. Acne-prone skin may experience a temporary increase in acne during the first few weeks of using any form of retinoid including those used in this formulation. Can I use The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane while pregnant? No. When pregnant or breastfeeding, it is recommended to avoid any skincare products containing retinoids such as formulations with Granactive Retinoid or Retinol. This product contains retinol or Vitamin A. Please consult the manufacturer's recommendations for use. We suggest this product be used within 12 months after opening. All of our products are filled/measured by weight/volume so the product is correctly filled to 30 ml. The packaging does not accurately reflect the size of the fill. However, this is intentional as some air must be allowed at the top for the product to actually close. Looking for a The Ordinary Retinol 1 in Squalane review ? Keep scrolling to see what customers have to say!