The Ordinary

Retinol 0.5% In Squalane

The Ordinary's Retinol 0.5% in Squalane is a highly-stable, water-free solution of 0.5% pure retinol. Water-free solutions offering a choice of 0.2%, 0.5% or 1% pure Retinol, an ingredient that can reduce the appearances of fine lines, photo damage and general skin aging. While Retinol has been studied extensively, it is irritating to the skin and newer technologies exist that mimic the visible effects of Retinol without causing skin irritation. For this reason, The Ordinary generally recommends the use of the Granactive Retinoid formulas instead.