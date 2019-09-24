Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Vine Vera

Resveratrol Vitamin C Serum

$246.00
At Vine Vera
Resveratrol Vitamin C Serum is infused with Resveratrol Ferment extract, Vitamin A (Retinyl Palmitate) and Vitamin C (Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate) derivatives to leave your skin looking radiant. Enjoy the beautifying benefits of this rich serum.
Featured in 1 story
Everything Serena Williams Uses For Glowing Skin
by aimee simeon