Caudalie

Vinosource-hydra S.o.s Intense Hydration Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$49.00 $39.20

At Caudalie

This lightweight, water-based serum provides antioxidant hydration all day long. Hyaluronic acid intensely hydrates while Prebiotic Grape water nourishes the moisture barrier to replenish skin's microbiome and reveal healthier-looking skin. Thanks to a combination of different intelligent rehydrating ingredients, this serum restores the skin’s water balance. The skin feels as if drenched in water, hydrated and soothed, your skin regains long-lasting suppleness, softness and well-being. Its ultra-light and fresh aqueous texture melts under your fingers. A light fragrance with citrus notes on a refreshing bouquet: mandarin blossom, lemon tree leaves, cucumber water and fresh mint. Caudalie is committed: - Glass bottle 100% recyclable, pump is recyclable through Terracycle. As part of Caudalie's repack revolution, all packaging will be 100% recycled, recyclable or refillable, using less plastic, paper & metal