Deeper Than Hair

Resurrection Masque

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Deeper Than Hair

Strengthens & Smooths This Kertain-infused deep conditioning treatment, super-charged with proteins and extracts, restores, moisture, strengthens, stops frizz and reduces breakage. Improves the results of Kertain treatments. Great for all hair types. Safe for colored, straightened and chemically-treated hair. Alcohol, paraben, sulfate and sodium chloride-free. Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerine Stearate, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Stearalkonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Vanilla Planifolia Seed (Vanilla) Powder, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit (Vanilla) Extract, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Glycerine, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower (Marigold) Extract, Camellia Reticutitla (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Aloe Barbentus Juice, Salvia Officianalis (Sage) Extract, Geranium Maculatum Extract, Achillea Millefolium (Yarrow) Extract, Melissa Officienelle (Lemon Balm) Leaf Extract, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus (Lemongrass) Extract, Querticus Alba (White Oak) Bark Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Rosa Canina (Dog Rose) Seed Extract, Symphytum Oficianel (Comfrey) Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Fragrance/Parfum, Methylisothiazolinone.