Murad

Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora Australia

Murad's Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum fights to banish visible signs of aging, minimising fine lines and deep wrinkles, while evening skin tone and smoothing skin's texture. Created with breakthrough Retinol Tri-Active Technology this powerful serum contains three types of Retinol: a fast-acting Retinoid, a time-released Retinol and a Retinol booster.