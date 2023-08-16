Murad

Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

$108.00

Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream take beauty sleep to a new level! This powerful night cream fights to banish visible signs of aging, minimising fine lines and smoothing skin's texture. Created with breakthrough Retinol Tri-Active Technology that transforms skin, this face cream promotes a youthful, firm and smooth complexion. Added peptide-rich Red Algae Extracts improve skin's firmness and elasticity, unveiling a youthful, radiant complexion. Features and benefits of the Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Refines skin texture, banishes rough skin Improve skin's elasticity and firmness Promotes a radiant complexion Suitable for all skin types 50ml Ideal for normal, combination and dry skin types, this night cream will help refine rough texture, combat dry skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Categorised as a Step 3 (Hydrate) product in the Murad skincare regime. Colour coded to help make your shopping experience effortless, all products within the Resurgence range are labelled in green. Murad products are not available for shipping outside Australia. Murad Resurgance Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream 50ml is a perfect replacement for the discontinued Murad Resurgence Age-Ba lancing Night Cream and Murad Rejuvenating Lift for Neck and Decolette 50mL. Buy now and pay later with AfterPay.