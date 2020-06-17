Murad

Resurgence Age-balancing Night Cream

$77.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Anti-aging night cream that deeply hydrates to restore soft, supple skin while supporting natural cell turnover to restore contours. Renew your skin and minimize the effects of hormonal aging. Benefits Locks in intense hydration to renew dry, dull skin, while retinol helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles Suggested Use Apply liberally to face, neck & chest after cleansing and using a nighttime serum. Avoid contact with eyes.