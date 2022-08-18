(Malin + Goetz)

Resurfacing Glycolic Pads

$66.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Malin + Goetz's physician grade 10% Glycolic Acid Face Pads thoroughly slough away dead skin to encourage cell turnover, collagen production and to smooth wrinkles for a healthy, radiant glow. These highly effective exfoliating pads clear pores and improve clarity and texture, achieving maximum absorption without the irritation of an aggressive chemical peel. Suitable for all skin types. Key ingredients: Glycolic acid: a holy grail alpha-hydroxy-acid (AHA) that exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal a brighter and smoother complexion. Made without: Animal products, parabens, silicones and sulphates. Pair it with: Malin + Goetz Replenishing Face Serum Malin + Goetz Advanced Renewal Cream Malin + Goetz Recovery Treatment Oil