U Beauty

Resurfacing Compound

$228.00 $182.40

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

Meet the new holy-grail product of your skin care regimen. This skin-refinishing treatment provides the benefits of retinol, vitamin C, antioxidants, and light daily exfoliation—in a streamlined, all-in-one formula. Developed alongside Italian formulators by style influencer Tina Chen Craig (aka Bag Snob), Resurfacing Compound hydrates, shrinks pores, fades dark spots, minimizes fine lines, and creates a smoother and brighter complexion overall. Most impressively, these results appear in as little as three to six days due to the exclusive, patent-pending SIREN Capsule Technology. SIREN capsules act like microscopic magnets that attract damage-causing free radicals. When they abandon healthy skin cells to attack the SIREN capsules, this triggers the release of a proprietary complex that targets the challenged skin cells, not the healthy ones. That means faster results, no irritation, and a skin care regimen that couldn't be simpler…or more effective.