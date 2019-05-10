Skinfix

Resurface+ Glycolic Renewing Scrub

A double-duty body peel and polish to smooth the look of rough, bumpy, and crepey skin, leaving it feeling soft.Skincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: ScrubHighlighted Ingredients:- Glycolic Acid: Helps slough off dead skin cells and leave a healthy, smooth glow.- Lactic Acid: Supports natural cell turnover, reduces pigmentation, and brightens the appearance of the skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This scrub smooths the appearance of crepey, rough, and bumpy skin textureeven keratosis pilaris, also known as “chicken skin.” Active glycolic and lactic acids act as a peel, while biodegradable bamboo polishers gently exfoliate. It has been tested and recommended by unbiased dermatologists. Clinical Results: In a 2 week dermatologist-led clinical study:- 100% felt that Skinfix Renewing Scrub exfoliated their dull, dead skin - 100% felt that Skinfix Renewing Scrub left their skin feeling softer and smootherClean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.