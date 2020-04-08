OGX

Restoring + Bonding Plex Salon Technology Shampoo

$5.77

Buy Now Review It

SALON STRENGTH PROTECTION: Our innovative formula is blended to provide superior protection & deep conditioning for overly processed & damaged hair. Improve the appearance of hair texture & shine. MAXIMIZE MOISTURE: Gently cleanse, improve moisture retention, & soothe damage caused by coloring, chemical treatments, & over-processing for healthier looking hair. Helps hair look smoother & shinier. BEAUTY PURE & SIMPLE: OGX products are inspired by nature. We don’t try to make hair look “perfect” because we’d rather make hair look fuller, smoother, curlier, or bouncier & smell irresistible. WHAT HAIR WANTS: Whether you need quenching moisture for curly hair, protection for color treated hair, blowout cream or matte pomade, OGX hair care products are designed to bring out your best. REAL QUALITY, REAL BEAUTY: Unattainable looks don't inspire us but originality does. OGX hair & skin care product collections are here to help you look your best! We’re beauty, pure & simple. Improves the appearance of split ends