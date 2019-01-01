Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Living Proof
Restore Shampoo
£25.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A gentle shampoo that's the first step to making dry, damaged hair look and feel visibly healthier.
Need a few alternatives?
Ethique
Eco-friendly Hair Sampler, 5 Piece Variety Pack
$16.00
$12.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Body Polish
£32.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Phyto
Phytojoba Shampoo
$19.00
from
Phyto
BUY
Herbal Essences
Birch Bark Extract Sulfate-free Shampoo
$5.97
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Living Proof
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Body Builder
$29.00
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day (phd) Dry Shampoo
£18.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Living Proof
Restore Mask Treatment
$43.00
$21.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Living Proof
Color Care Conditioner
£24.00
from
FeelUnique
BUY
More from Hair Care
Ouai
Scalp & Body Scrub
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
$75.00
from
DermStore
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Mielle Organics
Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted