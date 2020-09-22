Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Living Proof
Restore Shampoo
C$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Aveeno
Cotton Blend Light Moisture Sulfate-free Shampoo
C$8.97
from
Walmart
BUY
OGX
Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo
C$8.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Color Lustre Sulfate-free Brilliant Glaze Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
C$31.80
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Living Proof
Living Proof
Jumbo Shampoo
$59.00
from
Living Proof
BUY
Living Proof
Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set ($154 Value)
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Living Proof
Color Care Shampoo
£24.00
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Living Proof
Restore Repair Leave-in
$30.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Hair Care
Aveeno
Cotton Blend Light Moisture Sulfate-free Shampoo
C$8.97
from
Walmart
BUY
OGX
Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo
C$8.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Color Lustre Sulfate-free Brilliant Glaze Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
C$31.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted