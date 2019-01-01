& Other Stories

Restore Scalp Scrub

£13.00

A deeply cleansing scrub that suits all hair types. It exfoliates and soothes the scalp, restoring its balance by removing product build-up. 8.45fl oz / 250ml How to use: Wet your hair and scoop out a tablespoon-sized amount of the scrub and spread it over the palms of your hands. Massage it onto the scalp, focusing on the frontal areas. Then take another tablespoon-sized scoop and work it onto the back area of the scalp. Continue by massaging the product throughout the lengths, towards the ends. Finalise the treatment by rinsing thoroughly with warm water and follow up with the Restore Intensive Mask or any of the Other Stories conditioners. The Restore range provides complete care and nourishment. It s formulated with hydrating vegetable keratin and hibiscus extract, which fill out the hair fibres for a soft and well-nourished look. A blend of coconut, jojoba and avocado oils protect and restore damaged hair while delivering a smooth, conditioned high-shine finish. The Restore range s signature scent is composed by perfumer J rome Epinette. Top notes: Coconut water and tangerine. Heart notes: Jasmine and passionfruit. Base notes: Vanilla and sandalwood. All of our hair care and styling products are safe to use on colour-treated hair and are free from sulphates and parabens.