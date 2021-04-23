Living Proof

Restore Repair Mask

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Undo damage with this replenishing, deep conditioning mask. Living Proof Restore Repair Mask is made to repair dry, damaged hair for long-lasting softness, shine and smoothness, with a 70% reduction in breakage after one use. Restore Repair Mask is powered by Living Proof's patented Healthy Hair Molecule and an innovative biomimetic emollient blend to strengthen hair, repair damage and protect against future breakage - all without weighing hair down. We even added an amino acid complex and Tucuma Butter to boost shine and revitalize hair. The result? Softer, smoother, healthier hair - straight from the shower. Restore Repair Mask has medium conditioning and is ideal for dry, damaged hair. Key Benefits: Up to 70% reduction in breakage after one use Repairs and reverses damage and protects hair against future damage Restores your hair's moisture levels to be more like healthier, undamaged hair Restores damaged cuticles without weighing hair down Replenishes hair's natural protective layer Helps hair stay cleaner, longer so you can wash less often Creates visibly healthier hair over time Safe for color and chemically treated hair Key Ingredients: Healthy Hair Molecule: Evenly polishes and protects hair while keeping it cleaner, longer Biomimetic Emollient Blend: Smooths and aligns hair fibers resulting in softness and shine Amino Acid Complex: Enhances shine and helps to keep hair cuticles sealed Functionally Active Meadowfoam Seed Oil: Makes hair feel more conditioned and prevents future damage Tucuma Butter: revitalizes damaged hair leaving it feeling soft and shiny Free of silicones, sulfates, phthalates, and parabens. Vegan and cruelty-free.