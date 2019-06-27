Living Proof

Restore Perfecting Spray 236ml

£27.00

Create a polished finish with Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray, a heat protection formula that aids detangling. Powered by the brand’s patented Healthy Hair Molecule to minimise breakage when wet combing, the weightless formula replenishes intense moisture to soften and smooth each strand whilst creating a natural shine. Offering protection against damage caused by heat styling and UV rays, the spray leaves hair looking and feeling healthy. Safe for coloured and chemically-treated hair. Free from parabens, silicones and phthalates. Cruelty-free.